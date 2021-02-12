Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has no doubt that Kai Havertz will come good but stressed that it will take some time.

The west London club paid big money to snare Havertz away from Leverkusen last summer but the attacking midfielder has not made an impact at Stamford Bridge yet.

Frank Lampard eventually dropped Havertz following a run of poor performances and while he did start in Tuchel’s first game as Chelsea manager, he is currently out of the squad due to an injury.

Chelsea have invested heavily into the Germany international, but is yet to see him perform anywhere close to his best.

Tuchel stressed that Chelsea will see Havertz’s best in due course as there is no doubt about his potential but insisted that will take time as he is still adapting to life at a new club and in a new country.

He is confident that Havertz will deliver and the Chelsea manager is prepared to provide all the support he needs to develop into the player the club thought they were buying.

Tuchel said in a press conference: “I am pretty sure we will see [the Leverkusen Havertz], there is no short answer though.

“What we know is there is all this potential in him and he can show it on the pitch.

“For every transfer, change of club, every player is different.

“Some players need more time to adapt, sometimes it is a process.

“All we can do is push him, support him and give him what he needs.

“He had a good start with us, good matches and I have a feeling that he is a guy who is clear, self-aware, humble and very talented.

“There are no doubts he will show this.

“Hopefully he can come back in the next days because I am confident he can have a big impact.”

Havertz has scored just once in his first 18 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.