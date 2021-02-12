Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the fact that he has not been getting Thomas Partey on the pitch consistently due to his injury troubles.

The Gunners triggered the release clause in Partey’s contract on deadline day last summer and snared him away from Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder’s arrival was termed a game-changer due to his quality and Arsenal’s midfield has looked solid and robust whenever the Ivorian has been on the pitch.

But his first season at the Emirates has been dogged by injuries and the 27-year-old again hobbled off Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, complaining about a problem in his thigh.

Partey missed a handful of games due to a hip injury earlier in season and is now expected to be out for two more weeks.

Arteta revealed his frustration at losing the midfielder again and bemoaned the fact he is not able to get the midfielder on the pitch more consistently this season.

The Arsenal manager said in a press conference when asked about Partey’s injury: “We were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas.

“We haven’t had him since we signed him for three consecutive games.

“It’s a big blow for us but he’s adapting to the league.”

The midfielder has made just nine starts in the Premier League since joining the club last summer.