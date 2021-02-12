Former Premier League star Richard Dunne is of the view that Matt Doherty has done well for Tottenham Hotspur when given the chance but suggested that he will struggle to impress Jose Mourinho.

Doherty joined Tottenham from Wolves for a fee in the region of £15m last summer and many believed he would establish himself as Mourinho’s first choice right-back.

However, almost six months into his time in north London, the 29-year-old finds himself behind Serge Aurier in the pecking order and has made just nine league starts so far.

Reflecting on Doherty’s debut season at Spurs, former Premier League star Dunne has explained that the move was difficult for the Irishman since the beginning as he is not suited to Mourinho’s playing style.

Dunne, who pointed out that Doherty is an attacking full-back, is of the view that the Ireland international has done well for Tottenham when given the chance but is not sure what he can do to impress Mourinho.

“Spurs was a difficult move to start with for Matt“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“He had done so well over the previous few seasons, as an attacking full-back, scoring goals, creating opportunities.

“He was almost a midfielder who had defensive duties.

“But when I look at Mourinho’s teams over the years, he’s never really had that type of player.

“When a player like that has a focus on attacking, it almost gives the manager an excuse to drop him.

“Matt’s mindset is to get forward but yet the manager blames him for the concession of a goal.

“When Matt has played, he’s played well, but I don’t know what he needs to do to please the manager.“

Doherty has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, providing one assist in the process.