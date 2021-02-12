Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has slammed the SFA for handing Kemar Roofe a two-match ban for dangerous foul play and indicated that the decision more or less undermined the referee.

Roofe has been banned for two games after an SFA panel found him guilty of dangerous foul play when he challenged St. Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson earlier in the month.

The referee produced a yellow card when that incident happened, but it was looked at later, and an independent panel handed out a two-match ban.

Gerrard is not at all happy at losing a key striker for two games and insisted that the referee saw the challenge during the game and Roofe received a caution.

He stressed that games can’t be re-refereed later as it doesn’t happen anywhere in the world and feels in this way the SFA are only undermining the officials further.

The Rangers manager feels referees should be supported more even if they make mistakes rather than undercutting them with such decisions.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “The report we got, there was certain wording and certain language that the incident wasn’t seen or it wasn’t seen clearly, but there was a yellow card given.

“There was a referee five yards away, there is a yellow card given and so you can’t, days or hours after the game, change your mind.

“Or have someone else or three guys coming in to re-referee the game. If that’s the thing, what is the point of having referees?

“Why don’t we have no referees and we just make all the decisions days and hours after the game? It’s not right and it doesn’t happen anywhere else.

“We have got to trust and support the referees.

“They are going to make mistakes, they are human beings, we need to get them support in whatever ways we can and then go from there.

“Otherwise, you are going to continue to get inconsistencies, certain clubs are going to get treated differently because they are on TV more and they are more high profile.

“And the situation is no going to change unless we all, collectively, support the SFA and the officials to be better and more consistent.”

Roofe will miss Rangers’ next two league games against Kilmarnock and Dundee United, but will be available for the Europa League clash against Royal Antwerp next Thursday night.