The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the world since joining Liverpool from Southampton three years ago.
Van Dijk has now become a role model for up and coming defenders across the globe and Bayer Leverkusen’s 25-year-old centre-back Tah is among the long list of his admirers.
The Bundesliga star has named Van Dijk among the best centre-halves in the world, along with Real Madrid captain and Spain international Sergio Ramos.
Tah, who believes he can learn a lot from the two centre-backs, explained that Van Dijk and Ramos’ charisma, personality and leadership make them special.
“There are a lot of players in my position that I can learn from“, Tah told German television channel Sport1.
“For example, Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos are among the best central defenders in the world.
“They have a certain charisma, a great personality and are leaders on the field.
“That makes them special.“
Van Dijk is currently serving an extended period on the sidelines due to a ligament injury and will be hoping that he can return to his best when he recovers from the setback.