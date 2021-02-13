Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah has named Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk among the best defenders in the world and hailed the Dutchman’s charisma and leadership.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the world since joining Liverpool from Southampton three years ago.

Van Dijk has now become a role model for up and coming defenders across the globe and Bayer Leverkusen’s 25-year-old centre-back Tah is among the long list of his admirers.

The Bundesliga star has named Van Dijk among the best centre-halves in the world, along with Real Madrid captain and Spain international Sergio Ramos.

Tah, who believes he can learn a lot from the two centre-backs, explained that Van Dijk and Ramos’ charisma, personality and leadership make them special.

“There are a lot of players in my position that I can learn from“, Tah told German television channel Sport1.

“For example, Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos are among the best central defenders in the world.

“They have a certain charisma, a great personality and are leaders on the field.

“That makes them special.“

Van Dijk is currently serving an extended period on the sidelines due to a ligament injury and will be hoping that he can return to his best when he recovers from the setback.