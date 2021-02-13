Chelsea scouts were not completely convinced about RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought after young defenders in world football but he is now set to join Bayern Munich.

The German champions have worked out an agreement over a contract and the club will trigger his €42m release clause in the next few months to snare him away from RB Leipzig.

Several clubs were chasing the young defender and Chelsea were one of the sides who were interested in securing a deal to sign him in the summer.

But it has been claimed that the club were not completely convinced about signing the defender despite the interest in him.

The Chelsea scouts had reservations over Upamecano and eventually, Chelsea decided against being drawn into a bidding war over wages for the defender.

Bayern Munich have won the race to sign him and the Frenchman is now set to continue playing in Germany.

Signing a central defender is still a priority for Chelsea and the club will look at targets ahead of the summer transfer window.