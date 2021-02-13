Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Everton loan star Jarrad Branthwaite, explaining that in his view he plays like an experienced defender despite being just being 18 years old.

The central defender joined Championship club Blackburn from Everton on loan until the end of the season in January with a view to earning first team experience.

Branthwaite took little time to settle in at Blackburn and has slotted into the side’s defence, helping them win two and draw one of the five league games he has played in so far.

Having witnessed how easily the Everton starlet has established himself in the team, Rovers boss Mowbray has explained that defender plays like an experienced player despite being just 18 years old.

Mowbray is of the view that Branthwaite belies his age and went on to heap praise on the teenager for his calmness and composure, both while defending and being on the ball.

“Jarrad is 18 and he’s another one [like Harvey Elliott] who belies his age“, Mowbray told The Athletic.

“He plays like he’s 28.

“He’s 6ft 3in and he’s so calm and collected; he wins his headers, he passes simply, he’s very cool and composed about how he plays.

“You don’t stand by the touchline worried about him, even though he’s at a tender age.“

Having made an impressive start to his loan spell at Blackburn, Branthwaite will be looking to continue his development and return to Everton with significant first team experience under his belt.