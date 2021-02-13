Former Rangers defender Carlos Cuellar feels the logical step when Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool will be for the club to look to appoint Steven Gerrard as manager.

Klopp’s current contract at Anfield runs through until the summer of 2024, with the German having taken over in October 2015.

Who should succeed Klopp at Anfield when he part ways with club is a topic of discussion among the Reds faithful and former Liverpool skipper Gerrard’s name has been thrown into the mix; the 40-year-old is currently managing Scottish giants Rangers.

Ex-Gers star Cuellar is of the view that Gerrard is the logical choice for the Anfield hotseat once it becomes vacant as he will also have experience of managing in Europe on his CV, in addition to possessing the know-how of leading a massive club.

Cuellar does not see Klopp leaving Liverpool soon, but feels the Reds should welcome back one of their favourite sons in Gerrard to lead them once the German tactician ends his stint.

“Gerrard is showing his level in Scotland”, Cuellar told Spanish daily El Confidencial.

“If you tell me, [bringing in a coach from] a club that only play in the domestic championship might seem like a risky bet for Liverpool, [maybe] but Rangers have been playing in Europe for several years, they are gaining experience.

“They [Liverpool] will try to do what Chelsea did with Frank Lampard, but of course, he had much less experience, he only spent a year managing in the second division.

“I imagine that the year Klopp leaves, which I don’t think will be this, the logical step will be Steven Gerrard.

“He comes from the club, he will come [to Merseyside on the back of] three or four years playing in Europe”.

Gerrard’s Rangers are continuing their strong form, currently unbeaten in the Scottish top flight and Europa League, while Liverpool are trying to get their season back on track amidst a tough run of results at the moment.

Only time will tell whether the Gers boss will return to Liverpool, where he made over 700 appearances across all competitions as a player, as the man in charge.