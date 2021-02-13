Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad this evening.

The north London club are coming into the game on the back of a bad run of form, which has seen them lose four of their last five games in all competitions, and Mourinho is desperate to change his side’s fortunes.

Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham with Heung-Min Son in support and Mourinho will be looking forward to his top two attackers having an impact on the game.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele have been tasked with the job of keeping Spurs solid and ticking in the middle of the park at the Etihad.

Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura will be looking to provide attacking support to the two up top as Spurs look to get back to winning ways.

Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies form the backline.

Gareth Bale, Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius are some of the attacking options Mourinho has on the bench if he wants to change things up in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Doherty, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Bale, Bergwijn, Vinicius