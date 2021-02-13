Former Rochdale manager Keith Hill has expressed his delight at seeing West Ham defender Craig Dawson rise to the top to play in the Premier League and conceded that it does not surprise him at all.

Dawson started his career in non-league football before moving to Rochdale in 2009, where he played well in a side that won promotion to League One in 2010.

He was named in the League Two Team of the Year for that season and he moved on to West Brom and he got his chance to play in the Premier League initially at the Hawthorns.

Currently at West Ham, Dawson has earned widespread for his performances this season and Hill, who managed the defender at Rochdale, admits that he is not surprised to see him excel in the top tier because he always had the drive to move up levels.

He is happy to see his former player proving himself in the Premier League after starting in non-league football.

Hill told The Athletic: “He was so determined having come from non-league and he seized the opportunity.

“It’s been no surprise to see him rise to the Premier League because he’s always had that drive.

“As a manager, you get a lot of satisfaction seeing a player like Craig do well.

“He appreciated the opportunity and didn’t want it to be taken away from him again.”

The former Rochdale manager conceded that given his talent he was certain Dawson was not going to stay at the Crown Oil Arena but he will still a bit sad to see the defender leave for West Brom in 2010.

“We knew he was only going to be with us for a short period because the bigger clubs were asking about him.

“When he was named in the League Two team of the year, that’s when the phone calls started coming in.

“It was a bittersweet moment when he left.”