Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis has revealed that the shift in style of play employed by Steve Bruce that sees the Magpies play on the front foot suits his game well.

The Tyneside giants ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park against Everton at the end of last month.

Although Bruce’s side subsequently fell to 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their next game, they were able to bounce back by beating Southampton 3-2 at the weekend, while displaying a more positive attacking brand of football in all three encounters.

And Lewis revealed that Bruce setting his side up to play on the front foot has benefitted his own game on a personal level as the new style suits him well.

The full-back added that everyone at St James’ Park is enjoying the new found positivity and stressed the importance of building on their current form and pushing harder.

Asked about his thoughts on the team’s improved form, Lewis told NUFC TV: “I am personally really happy with how things are looking at the moment.

“I think we are showing that we are able to play on the front foot.

“And I think we have been saying that and wanted to do that but unable to do it in terms of exciting it well on the pitch.

“And at the end of the day, we want to play an attractive style of football for the fans and everyone and we want to bring results with that, effective style of football.

“So, it has been enjoyable to be part of playing on the front foot

“It suits me and I like to kind of get after people and stuff like that there are so many players in this team that it does suit as well

“So, I think it is an enjoyable process to be part of and hopefully we can just keep on run that we are on.

“Obviously, we had a blip against Palace but apart from that it has been a good run of games and yes just keep going and just keep pushing on as a collective.”

Newcastle will be on the road again in the top flight and are set to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.