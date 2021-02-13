Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton believes there is more to come from Manchester United loanee James Garner for the rest of the season.

Manchester United terminated his loan at Watford last month after he lost his place in the side following the arrival of new manager Xisco in December.

He joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season and he has played the 90 minutes in the last two league games while earning massive praise for his performances.

Hughton admitted that he was aware of Garner’s quality before he arrived but revealed that he has seen more of him since he joined the club and is particularly impressed with his passing range.

He stressed that there are still areas of his game the 19-year-old midfielder has to work on, but is confident that there is more to come from him in the coming months.

Hughton told The Athletic: “We knew him fairly well as a player but you never really get to know them properly until you get to work with them.

“What he has shown is that he has a really good range of passing and, with the way we want to play, that helps us.

“There are areas of his game that he really wants to develop but his introduction so far has been a good one and we hope there is more to come from that.”

Garner has already made seven senior appearances for Manchester United but the Red Devils are keen to see him playing regular first team football.