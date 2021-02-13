Nice are expected to try and keep Arsenal loanee William Saliba at the club beyond the end of the season.

Saliba had a torrid time at Arsenal after he joined the club last summer and never had an opportunity to make his first-team debut for the Gunners

The defender opted to head back to his homeland on loan with Nice in January as he looks to play on a regular basis.

The teenage centre-back has found his mojo back in France and has played each minute of Nice’s seven league games since he joined the French outfit.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nice are set to try and keep the defender at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

Saliba has made an impact at Nice and they have looked a much more solid outfit at the back with the Arsenal loanee in their side.

The defender is enjoying playing football back in France and is expected to take a call on whether to stay at Nice beyond the end of the season.

There are suggestions that Nice do have an option to extend Saliba’s loan if certain conditions are met.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta wants the defender back in his squad if he continues to impress in France this season.