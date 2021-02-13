Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

Last season’s runners-up sit top of the Premier League table and with a ten-point lead over former champions Liverpool, which they can stretch to 13 points today, while they also boast two games in hand.

Pep Guardiola led his side to progress in the FA Cup in their last outing with a 3-1 win at Championship side Swansea City.

Manchester City will start as favourites to see off Spurs this evening, but have lost their last two meetings with Tottenham and have not beaten the north London side since April 2019.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the centre.

Further up the pitch Manchester City deploy Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola can turn to his bench if he wants to shake things up and has options, including Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling (c), Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Aguero, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle