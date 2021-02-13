Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers sit 18 points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the league table, but have played a game more than the Bhoys, who are in action on Sunday away at St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock arrive at Rangers with Tommy Wright at the helm, while they have also signed former Gers striker Kyle Lafferty.

Rangers edged out Kilmarnock 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams in November and will start as firm favourites to again pick up three points this afternoon.

For the league clash boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic play as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun slot in as centre-backs.

In midfield, Rangers select Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support hitman Cedric Itten.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he has options on his bench to call for, including Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kent, Hagi, Itten

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Kamara, Wright, Stewart, Arfield, Defoe