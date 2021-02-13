Former Rangers star Carlos Cuellar is of the view that the Gers’ ability to make the most out of set-piece situations is why they are getting the best out of skipper James Tavernier, with Steven Gerrard working hard on strategy.

The 29-year-old has been instrumental in Rangers’ unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership this season with him registering eleven strikes to his name while also laying on ten more goals so far.

Rangers boss Gerrard has entrusted Tavernier with set-piece duties and he has been consistent in both finding the back of the net himself or setting up team-mates to get the job the done.

Former Gers star Cuellar is of the view that in the Scottish top flight, set-pieces decide many games and Rangers’ having a knack of making the most out of dead ball situations is the reason why they are consistently getting the best version of Tavernier on the pitch.

Explaining why he thinks defender Tavernier is Rangers’ top scorer currently, Cuellar told Spanish daily El Confidencial, “Gerrard works a lot on strategy.

“It is allowing them to get a lot of points.

“In the Scottish league, set pieces decide many games and they know how to exploit it.”

Cuellar also lauded Gerrard for striking the right balance in his squad through well executed player rotation, which has helped him in maintaining a good spirit in the dressing room.

“That [well executed player rotation] is giving the team solidity.

“It shows that everyone who is there fighting day by day is going to have a chance.

“That togetherness is one of the secrets why he is succeeding, of course, with all the work behind it.

“They know what they play [for] and have impressive defensive strength.”

Rangers are cruising to the Scottish Premiership title this season, while they are also still alive in the Europa League.