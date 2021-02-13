Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle has warned Sunderland that his side want to show their defeat against Fleetwood Town was a blip when they take to the pitch at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men were subjected to their first defeat in five league matches when the Cod Army humbled them 3-1 away from home.

Bogle, who joined the promotion chasers late in January and for whom the game against Fleetwood was a first taste of League One football in a Doncaster shirt, has warned that playing Sunderland offers the perfect chance to show the defeat was a blip.

“We were disappointed with the result midweek”, Bogle told his club’s official site.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, we know we’re better than that.

“The Sunderland game provides a good opportunity for us to show that the Fleetwood game was just a blip.”

Darren Moore’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Cats when the two sides met each other in November last year.

Bogle will be looking to provide the fireworks in attack for Doncaster this afternoon as his side target nothing less than three points at the Stadium of Light.