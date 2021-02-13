Aston Villa teen talent Jaden Philogene-Bidace is keen to stay at Villa Park despite interest from several clubs in Europe, according to The Athletic.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, the 18-year-old winger has made considerable progress over the last year and is now a regular in the club’s Under-23 side.

He has been knocking on the door of a first-team call-up, but there are also fears that he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Philogene-Bidace is out of contract in the summer and Aston Villa are trying to agree on a new deal with the player amidst interest from other clubs.

And it has been claimed that the winger’s priority is to continue at Villa Park despite rumours of his departure from the club.

The teenager is happy at the Midlands club and is keen on signing on a new contract with the Villans to continue his development.

Club Brugge and RB Leipzig are believed to be monitoring his situation and are keen to pounce on him in the summer.

But Aston Villa are tipped to be able to keep hold of Philogene-Bidace if they made a serious effort to do so.