Rangers starlet Calvin Bassey has vowed he is ready to give his all in any position Steven Gerrard wants him to play, but stressed left-back is his natural position, while he does not mind playing at centre-back.

Bassey has only played a bit part role under Gerrard so far this season, but has been providing strength on the bench for the Gers making all 29 of their Scottish Premiership matchday squads.

The 21-year-old has registered seven league outings, with three starts to his name primarily being deployed as a left-back while also clocking up minutes in the heart of defence in a 4-0 Scottish League Cup win against Falkirk in November.

Bassey revealed his natural position is left-back and he does not mind playing at centre-back but stressed he is willing to slot into any position Gerrard asks him to play in and vowed he will give his all every time he takes to the pitch.

Asked what his preferred position is, Bassey told Rangers TV: “Naturally I am a left-back.

“But I do not mind playing centre-half.

“The manager picks the team and wherever he puts me I am going to make sure I will give my all and try play as good as I can.”

Bassey, who arrived in Glasgow last summer from Premier League outfit Leicester City, is enjoying his football at the moment and is eagerly waiting for the fans to return to the stadiums as he craves to experience the Ibrox atmosphere.

“It [life at Ibrox] has been very good, enjoyable.

“I love playing with my team-mates.

“I enjoy training every single day, becoming a better player.

“So, just cannot wait till the fans are back and experience the Ibrox atmosphere.”

Rangers are cruising to the Scottish Premiership title this season and Bassey is in line to pick up a winners’ medal.