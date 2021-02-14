Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan feels that the Whites should not be too disheartened by their 4-2 loss at Arsenal and must remember how far and fast they have come in recent years.

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds to the Championship title last season, turning a mid-table outfit into a Premier League club, and the Whites are playing out their first top flight campaign since 2004.

They sit comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League with 23 games gone and enjoy a substantial 17 point advantage over the bottom three, banishing relegation worries.

Leeds came up short against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium and at one point were 4-0 down, but Whelan feels the Whites should remember where they have come from and factor in the Gunners’ spending power.

Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds: “Sometimes we put a lot of expectation on these games because of the way we have played this season.

“We can fall into that trap of forgetting where we are and how quickly we’ve got here.

“And the fact that Arsenal have spent a lot more money and have been building this team up since they’ve been in the Premier League.”

Leeds have yet to draw a single one of their 12 away games in the Premier League this season, picking up six wins and suffering six defeats on the road so far.

Bielsa’s men are again on their travels for their next Premier League outing and head to Molineux to face Wolves on Friday night.