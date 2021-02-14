RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has admitted that it is unfortunate that his side will not be playing at home against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper will be in goal for RB Leipzig when the German side take on Liverpool on Tuesday night as the two sides look to progress in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig had a brilliant record at home in the group stage and won all their games at the Red Bull Arena, including beating Manchester United, which helped them to qualify for the last 16.

But travel and quarantine restrictions mean RB Leipzig and Liverpool will play the first leg in Budapest.

Gulacsi is a Budapest native and he is delighted to get an opportunity to play in his home town in such a big game.

However, he conceded that given RB Leipzig’s home record it is unfortunate that his side are not getting a chance to play at their stadium.

“It’s a nice thing on a personal level for me, a beautiful stadium in a beautiful city, but I would have much preferred to play in Leipzig”, the 30-year-old told The Athletic.

“We’ve been really strong at home, winning three in three in the Champions League.

“It’s a bit unfortunate for us that we can’t play there.

“But that’s just how it is.

“We will try to get the best out of it.”

RB Leipzig knocked Manchester United out in the group stage of the Champions League and will be looking to do the same with another English opponent.