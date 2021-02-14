RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has insisted that it would be wrong to judge Liverpool and their quality based on their recent form.

RB Leipzig will take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Budapest on Tuesday night as the European season kicks off again.

Liverpool are coming into the game on the back of a dreadful run of form which has seen them lose their last three league games.

They have lost six of their last ten games in all competitions and are badly in need of something going for them ahead of their Champions League commitment on Tuesday night.

But Gulacsi stressed that RB Leipzig will not be drawn into a false sense of security as he insisted that it would be foolish to judge a team on their recent form when they won the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two season.

He insisted that his former side are still one of the best teams in Europe and RB Leipzig will have to be at the top of their game to beat them.

Gulacsi told The Athletic: “We’d be really foolish to think it’ll be easy because Liverpool have unbelievable quality.

“They lost a few games but were pretty unlucky.

“We can’t really judge them on the last couple of weeks, we have to judge them on the last couple of seasons.

“They might have lost a little bit of confidence and their rhythm but players don’t lose quality overnight.

“They are still one of the best sides in Europe, with a fantastic attacking threat, fantastic ball possession control and great counter-pressing.

“It’ll be our job not to let them get back to their best and rediscover their flow.

“There are a lot of things to be aware of.”

It remains to be seen what kind of central defensive partnership Jurgen Klopp goes with on Tuesday night.