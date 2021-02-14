Nottingham Forest star Cyrus Christie has lavished praise on Manchester United loanee James Garner and stressed the importance of his role in the side.

Garner spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford and was a regular in the team until new manager Xisco arrived in December.

Manchester United terminated his loan at Watford in January and moved him to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the campaign.

Garner has played the 90 minutes in the last two league games for Nottingham Forest and has already earned praise for his composed performances from midfield.

Christie insisted that Garner has made a major impact in the way Nottingham Forest have been playing recently and pointed out his ability to pick out a pass and switch the play instantly.

The full-back also stressed that the midfielder’s passing range allows him to make those early runs and bomb forward.

“Having a player like James makes a big difference to me”, Christie told The Athletic.

“For me as a full-back and the way I like to play, he has been great for me.

“He gets the ball quick and switches the play.

“It has been a different experience for me, playing under the manager, in the way he sets up his defence and back four.

“Other teams I have been at usually play a lot higher up the pitch during the build-up but with James coming in, it gives us that extra freedom to make a run earlier and get into a better position.

“If he can get the ball into the right area quickly, we can be up against the opposition two-v-one in many senses.”

Garner is rated massively within Manchester United and they will be hoping that he returns a better player in the summer following his loan stint at Nottingham Forest.