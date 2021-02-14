Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites sit above Arsenal in the table by a single spot, having picked up 32 points from 22 games, while the Gunners have collected 31 points from 23 games.

Leeds also enjoy a good record on the road this season, with back to back away wins in recent weeks, emerging victorious at Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is still without defensive pair Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, while Rodrigo and Ian Poveda are also unavailable. Kalvin Phillips misses out with a calf injury.

At the Emirates Stadium, Illan Meslier is in goal, while Jamie Shackleton and Ezgjan Alioski operate as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling are centre-backs.

In midfield, Leeds deploy Pascal Struijk, while Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha support Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if needed at any point during the 90 minutes, including Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Struijk, Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Roberts, Costa, Hernandez, Davis, Gelhardt, Jenkins, Huggins