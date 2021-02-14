Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has revealed that Jermain Defoe has impressed him the most out of all his Ibrox team-mates and hailed the veteran hitman for still maintaining his sharpness even in the twilight of his career.

The 21-year-old is part of a Gers squad with a healthy mixture of young talents and vastly experienced veterans under Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has extensively utilised his squad depth, with Rangers alive in domestic and continental competitions, and all, including second string stars, have earned plaudits putting in impressive displays all over the pitch.

Bassey, who arrived at Ibrox last summer, has been impressed with all his team-mates, but has picked out veteran striker Defoe as the one Rangers star who has caught his eye the most.

The defender has lauded the 38-year-old for still maintaining his sharpness in front of goal even in the latter stages of his career, stressing the quality he possesses in the attacking third is second to none.

Asked what player has impressed him the most since arriving at Ibrox, Bassey told Rangers TV: “I cannot say one player.

“All the players since I have joined are as good as I thought, even better.

“If I had to pick one, I would probably say JD [Defoe].

“He has come into these later stages of his career, but still just as sharp.

“The goal against Livingston, that quality he possesses is just second to none.”

Defoe is among the most experienced players at Ibrox and his countryman Bassey will be keen on picking the striker’s brain whenever he can as he seeks to raise his own game