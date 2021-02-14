Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has insisted that Jose Mourinho needs to start using the Spurs squad better in order to keep the players fresh.

Tottenham’s dreadful run of form continued on Saturday when they were outplayed in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Spurs have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and the north London club are now facing an uphill task to be in the top four this season.

Mourinho complained about tiredness after the Manchester City defeat, but Sherwood stressed that the Tottenham manager is not resting his players when he has had the chance to.

He insisted that Tottenham have a big squad of players and the manager cannot continue to use the same players if he wants to keep his top men fresh and ready for the challenge ahead this season.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the loss at Manchester City: “Jose is talking about players being tired, I don’t buy that.

“There was an opportunity to rest players against Everton and Everton were poor even though they won the game. They were there for the taking.

“[Carlos] Vinicius should play, [Gareth] Bale declared himself fit, Jose has other opinions on that and [Matt] Doherty never played today when he could have played.

“They have got a big squad of players and I think they need to be rotating better otherwise you come to use the same players all the time and they are going to get fatigued.”

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho decides to rest some of his top stars for his side’s Europa League clash against Wolfsberg next Thursday.