Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta sees his side a point and a place below Leeds, in eleventh, in the Premier League table and will be keen for his men to put the Whites to the sword today.

Arsenal have lost back to back games heading into this fixture, with losses at Wolves and Aston Villa, and Arteta will be banking on home comforts against the free-scoring visitors.

Arteta is without midfielder Thomas Partey, who has a hamstring strain, while Kieran Tierney is still out with a leg knock.

Arsenal have Bernd Leno in goal today, while at the back Arteta picks Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares as full-backs, with David Luiz and Gabriel in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal boss trusts in Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard play. Emile Smith Rowe supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta can look to his substitutes bench if needed, where options include Willian and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ryan, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Elneny, Willian, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette