Former Premier League defender Liam Ridgewell has insisted that he always knew that West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson was the kind of defender who would thrive in a David Moyes side.

West Ham signed the 30-year-old defender on loan from Watford last summer and they have an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Dawson took his time to settle at West Ham, but has played each minute of their last eight league games and is now a first-choice defender in the squad.

Ridgewell played alongside the defender at West Brom and he believes the 30-year-old is a much underrated played compared to other centre-backs in the Premier League.

He feels the consistent level of his performances make him the perfect player for Moyes and while Dawson might not be the best on the ball, his dogged defending style earns his side clean sheets.

The former West Brom star is delighted to see his ex-team-mate doing well at the London Stadium.

“He’s massively underrated”, Ridgewell told The Athletic.

“He’s a goalscoring centre-half and his stats are better than other defenders that are talked about.

“I knew he would be a perfect player for Moyes at West Ham.

“They need players who will consistently perform to a good level and that’s what Dawson brings.

“Issa Diop, for example, was linked with Manchester United but he couldn’t stop goals going in the back of the net.

“Although Dawson isn’t the best on the ball, he’s great and helping a team keep clean sheets.

“He thrives on the fact that people doubt him. It’s just extra motivation for Dawson.

“He’s the type of centre-half West Ham needed and I’m buzzing to see him do so well.”

Dawson is expected to keep his place in the team when West Ham host Sheffield United on Monday evening.