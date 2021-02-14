Sevilla are in no mood to offer any discounts on Manchester United linked defender Jules Kounde and are expected to ask for top money for him if clubs make an approach in the summer.

The 22-year-old has been emerging as one of the top young centre-backs in world football and several top clubs are considering snaring him away from Sevilla.

The Frenchman was in Manchester City’s sights last summer and the Premier League giants even tabled an offer for the defender.

But Sevilla were happy to reject a deal worth €60m for Kounde and decided to keep hold of the player for one more season at least.

Sevilla are expecting more clubs to show interest in the centre-back this summer, but according to Spanish daily Marca, they are in no mood to offer any discounts.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is convinced that despite the current crisis, Kounde should not have his price cut.

He feels for any club, an investment in the defender would be long term and he could be their mainstay for a decade.

Therefore, the Sevilla deal-maker wants a fee in the region of €80m before agreeing to sell him.

He is one of several defenders who are on the radar of Manchester United, who want to sign a top centre-back in the summer.