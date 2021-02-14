Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership outing this afternoon.

Rangers edged out Kilmarnock 1-0 on Saturday and Celtic will be keen to respond and close the gap by beating St Johnstone today.

They face a St Johnstone side that have won four of their last six games in all competitions, but Celtic will start as favourites to get the job done.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon picks Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he opts to play Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor as full-backs, with Shane Duffy and Kristoffer Ajer in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Celtic manager deploys Scott Brown, David Turnbull and Tom Rogic in midfield, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also play. Odsonne Edouard leads the attack.

If Lennon needs to make changes then he has options available to him on the bench, including Diego Laxalt and Ismaila Soro,

Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Bain, Kenny, Duffy, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, Turnbull, Rogic, Christie, McGregor, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Ajeti, Klimala, Griffiths, Soro, Johnston, Elyounoussi, Ralston, Laxalt