Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer thinks that Thiago Alcantara needs the Reds to change their system to get the best out of him.

Liverpool fans delighted when the club signed Thiago from Bayern Munich and hopes were high that the midfielder could make a big impact at Anfield.

Thiago’s start to his Liverpool career was interrupted through injury and isolation, but since he has been available to Jurgen Klopp he has struggled to live up to his billing in a side failing to hit last season’s heights.

McAteer thinks that Liverpool’s system is one that Thiago is ill-suited to and believes a change to another formation would suit the former Bayern Munich man.

“Thiago for me, in this system, doesn’t quite work”, he said on LFC TV after the Reds’ loss at Leicester City.

“But if we change maybe to a 4-2-3-1 or maybe play a diamond, all of a sudden it suits [him].”

Thiago has so far made eleven appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League and clocked 73 minutes in the Reds’ 3-1 loss at Leicester on Saturday.

The midfielder is yet to open his goalscoring account or register an assist for his new side.