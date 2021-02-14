Noel Whelan feels that if Leeds United can take their performance from the second half of their 4-2 loss against Arsenal into their meeting with Wolves then they can win the game.

Leeds were blown away by the Gunners in the opening 45 minutes and found themselves 3-0 down at the break and staring at a potential thrashing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed his third goal of the game just minutes after the restart to make it 4-0, but Leeds then started to fight back and grabbed goals through Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa.

It ended 4-2 and though Whelan admits Leeds were poor in the first half, he stressed they then won the second half and if they can repeat the performance against Wolves then it will stand them in good stead.

He said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds: “It was a much better second half, more like a Leeds United performance.

“If you can take that into the next game then we’ve got a good chance of beating Wolves.

“But you can’t go out and play as poorly as we did in that first 45 minutes and expect anything else from the game.

“4-0 down you don’t really expect to win the game and you’re staring down the barrel. It was all about coming out and making the second half more respectable.

“Show that courage on the ball, that fighting desire and quality of football we’ve shown all season. And we did and we beat them 2-0 in that second half.

“But it was just not enough. We weren’t good enough in that first 45 minutes.”

Arsenal have moved above Leeds in the Premier League table to tenth with the win, but the Whites have a game in hand on the Gunners and are just two points worse off.

Leeds are next in action against Wolves at Molineux on Friday night.