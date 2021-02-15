Neil McCann has admitted he was really surprised when Aberdeen allowed Scott Wright to leave Pittodrie and join Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers mid-season.

The winger was a fixture in Dons boss Derek McInnes’ side during the first half of the current campaign and they were reluctant to part ways with him in the recently concluded transfer window.

But, the Gers, who had a pre-contract agreement in place with Wright for a summer move, managed to convince Aberdeen to let the player depart ahead of the initially decided date, facilitated by ex-Rangers star Ross McCrorie making his loan stint at Pittodrie permanent.

And McCann admitted he was surprised with Gers managing to pull off Wright’s transfer as the Dons have lost a lot of pace and attacking threat out of their side with the 23-year-old going out through the exit door.

McCann went on to stress that Aberdeen’s loss is Rangers’ gain as he backed Wright to shine in the Light Blue shirt, having also bought his positional fluidity up front to the table at Ibrox.

“I actually think he [Wright] will be a really good player for Rangers, I really do”, McCann said on Rangers TV after the win over Kilmarnock.

“I know [Brandon] Barker has gone; [Jordan] Jones is out on loan.

“He is different. He can actually play up front as well.

“Seen him at Aberdeen playing up top as a two, but he is quick.

“He had to come back from a serious injury and that may take a little bit off, not even just physically, I think mentally to come back from a big injury.

“I have said it before from that position you need to be brave, because you are taking hits from the side from the back and you need a lot of trust in the injury.

“So, he looks like he has been back to speed with Aberdeen because he looked really effective for them before Rangers got this over the line.

“I was surprised, really surprised that he was allowed to leave Aberdeen actually because I think without Scott Wright in Aberdeen’s team, they have lost a great deal of speed and a great deal of attacking threat out of their side and I do not think Derek McInnes would have been happy with that.”

Wright has clocked up minutes in both of Rangers’ last two top flight outings and will be putting up the hard yards on the training pitch in a bid to catch Steven Gerrard’s eye and earn his full debut soon.