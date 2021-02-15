Bayern Munich have been told they will have to pay between £30m and £35m to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Max Aarons in the summer, according to Sky Sports (14:08).

The Bundesliga giants are not wasting any time as they look to strengthen their squad further ahead of next season and have already started their recruitment process for the summer.

Aarons is expected to be in demand this summer and has been linked with Tottenham as a potential replacement for Serge Aurier, while Manchester United are also a possible destination.

Bayern Munich have now moved though and have opened talks for Aarons.

The German champions have begun preliminary negotiations with the English second tier club over a deal for the 21-year-old full-back through an intermediary.

And in a message that all Aarons’ suitors will note, Norwich have told Bayern Munich that the player will cost between £30m and £35m.

Hansi Flick’s side have been tracking the progress of the English for two years and are keen to take him to the Allianz Arena at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich can win the race for Aarons’ signature in the summer, or if he stays at Norwich or joins another English club.