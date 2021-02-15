Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann believes Chelsea are improving under Thomas Tuchel and has warned the Reds of the threats posed by the Blues in the race for a top four finish.

The Anfield outfit’s recent run of form, that has seen them win just two, draw three and lose five of their last 10 league games, has put their place in the top four under threat.

Liverpool currently sit just one point above Chelsea and West Ham, who have a game in hand each, and three points above Everton, who have played two games fewer.

Out of their competitors for a top four place, the Reds have been warned of the threats posed by Chelsea in particular by Anfield great Hamann.

Hamann, who expects Manchester City to run away with the title this season, pointed out how the Blues are improving under new manager Tuchel and suggested that Liverpool will find it a challenge to retain a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

“Yes, [Liverpool’s title defence is over]“, Hamann told German outlet Sportbuzzer.

“Nobody comes close to Manchester City this season, they are the ultimate.

“For Liverpool, it is only about qualifying for the Champions League.

“If you look at the table, you will find that this is going to be difficult enough.

“Chelsea are in the fast lane with Thomas Tuchel.

“Something is growing there.

“Tuchel is an excellent coach, has achieved a lot very quickly, lots of really good players and a lot of competition.“

Chelsea have been unbeaten across all competitions since Tuchel took charge as the boss last month.