Leeds United star Jack Harrison has stressed that it is the responsibility of the whole team to play their part in both defending as well as the attacking facets of the game.

The Whites are currently eleventh in the Premier League standings and are among the top five teams with the most goals to their name in the current campaign, with 40 strikes in 23 outings.

Marcelo Bielsa has been seeing attacking returns from all over the pitch, but Leeds have failed to hold similar standards at the opposite end, having shipped 42 goals; tied second for the most goals conceded.

Harrison has stressed that the responsibility for the Whites’ defensive and attacking side falls on the whole squad and is not just compartmentalised to specific departments, with defending starting from the front.

The winger added that a player will not play under Bielsa unless he is willing to contribute to the team at both ends of the pitch, as both attack and defence go hand in hand under the Argentine.

Asked whether the attackers also take credit for clean sheets, Harrison told LUTV: “Yes, exactly [the defending starts from the front].

“I think it is the responsibility of all the team how we will attack and how we will defend as well.

“Even if you look at how we attack, I am sure everyone sees Luke Ayling running around the back as well.

“So, yes it goes hand in hand really, you do not really play here unless you are willing to do both sides of the possession.

“So yes, it is really important.”

Leeds will look to bounce back from Sunday’s 4-2 loss away at Arsenal when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday in their upcoming top flight clash.