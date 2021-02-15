Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed that an increased urgency while taking decisions and a willingness in taking the chances that come his way are the reasons for his increased productivity in the current term compared to last season.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, adding six strikes to his name while laying on four more goals in his 22 appearances.

The step up in competition has seen Harrison taking his own game up a notch as he has already equalled last season’s goal tally in the Championship, just half way into the top flight campaign.

And the winger has revealed that he has undergone a mentality shift that has seen him being more decisive on the pitch, which has enabled him to take his chances, resulting in a better scoring rate.

Harrison added that the hard work he has been doing since last summer has been paying dividends and is hoping to push the boundaries further going forward this season.

Asked whether he has done anything different in his game which has resulted in better performances this season compared to last term; Harrison told LUTV: “Probably nothing too much

“I think I have been a bit fortunate at times, especially like the other night [against Crystal Palace].

“I think just trying to get the mental side of things [right] off the pitch as well, just being more committed to making decisions and more committed to making shots where I can.

“So, I think ultimately all the work that I have done last summer accumulating with what I have been working on so far this season has been really helpful and I am just hoping to keep it going for the rest of the season.”

Harrison only trails hitman Patrick Bamford in terms of top flight goals for Leeds so far this season and boss Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the winger continues providing the fireworks up front with a top flight clash against Wolverhampton Wanders next on the agenda on Friday.