Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to lock horns with Reading this afternoon at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.

Mark Jackson’s side sit on top of the Premier League 2 Division Two table and are bidding to extend their seven-match winning run.

Leeds are ten points clear at the top of the table and will look to extend their lead by putting Reading to the sword on home turf.

Experienced goalkeeper Kiko Casilla slots in between the sticks for Leeds this afternoon and will be looking to stay match sharp.

Highly rated talent Joe Gelhardt is given a chance to impress after recently managing to make matchday squads in the Premier League; he was on the bench against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Niall Huggins, who made his Leeds’ debut in their 4-2 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, is included on the bench and may be handed minutes in the clash this afternoon.

Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Reading

Casilla, Drameh, Davis, Kenneh, Cresswell, Casey, Summerville, Jenkins, Gelhardt, McKinstry, McCarron

Substitutes: Caprile, Huggins, Moore, Dean, Allen