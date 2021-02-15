Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping track of PAOK Salonika winger Christos Tzolis this season, it has been claimed in Greece.

Tzolis is playing in his first full season with the PAOK senior team and has caught the attention of several European clubs with his performances for the Greek outfit.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists from 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, including five goal contributions in the Europa League.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, Tzolis’ performances for PAOK have seen him attract the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Red Devils and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs to have scouted the teenage winger this season, with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven also credited with an interest in him.

PAOK were tested with proposals for the highly rated talent in the recent January transfer window, but did not find any of the proposals presented to be acceptable.

The Greek top flight are claimed to want a fee in the region of €15m-€20m to part ways with Tzolis.