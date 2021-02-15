Leeds United Under-23s coach Mark Jackson has insisted that he and his fellow youth team coaches are not taking their foot off the gas when it comes to pushing the academy starlets to prepare them for Premier League football with the senior squad

Niall Huggins became the latest academy starlet to break through to Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad as he was handed his senior debut in the Whites 4-2 top flight loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

The newly minted senior player came off the bench in Leeds Under-23s’ 3-0 Premier League 2 win over Reading on Monday afternoon, with boss Jackson elated with his team’s performance.

And the Leeds Under-23s manager has insisted that even though he has already provided fresh talents to the senior squad, he and his fellow youth team coaches are not planning on easing up on any of their charges as they need to be pushed harder on the training pitch to prepare them to one day play top flight football.

Jackson added that he is delighted for Huggins, who was handed his first-team debut, but stressed the youth managers will keep on pushing the boundaries in their respective teams so as to get the best out of the academy starlets.

Asked how important to him the progression of academy starlets into the first team is, Jackson told LUTV: “I say that all the time, that is what we are here for.

“We are here to prepare the players and ready the players to be used by Marcelo in the first team.

“We have got to challenge them every day in training and within games so we can get them to a level where they can push on and be an asset to the first team.

“It was great to see Niall make his debut last night at Arsenal, delighted for him like every other player that was involved in the squad.

“So that is really pleasing for us as an academy to see those young players doing well.

“But we do not take our foot off the gas, we have got to keep pushing them, pushing them hard every day in training to reach those levels and kind of push beyond the levels required because now the first team are in the Premier League and it is really, really challenging.

“And we need to push the boundaries all the time.”

Jackson’s squad are currently leading the Premier League 2 standings and have moved 13 points clear at the top with their win over the Royals Under-23s.