Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is to temporarily step down from his role as manager due to health reasons, according to BBC journalist Chris Wise.

Jackett is expected to stand aside later this week and the club are poised to make an official announcement later today.

While Jackett is stepping down temporarily due to health reasons, it is unknown for how long he will remain away from the role as Portsmouth manager.

The 59-year-old former Swansea City and Wolves boss took over at Portsmouth in 2017 and has been working to lead the club out of League One and into the Championship.

Portsmouth currently sit in fourth spot in the League One table and just one point off the second automatic promotion place, with two games in hand on Hull City in second and one in hand of league leaders Lincoln.

Jackett’s men had been due to face Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road at the weekend, but the match was postponed.

Portsmouth are next in action on Tuesday away at Bristol Rovers and it remains to be seen if Jackett will be in the dugout.

Pompey will be hoping Jackett can get well soon and return to his role as quickly as possible to resume his bid to lead the side to promotion.