Alex Rae is of the view that the current Rangers squad have developed a winning mentality that has enabled them to grind out results even when they might not be playing at their best, a quality that had been missing at Ibrox for years.

Rangers scored more than once in a Scottish Premiership game for the last time in a 5-0 thumping of Ross County last month and have since only managed to score only once in each of their next four league games, with three wins and draw.

A 1-0 league win against Kilmarnock on Sunday saw the Gers maintain their 29-game unbeaten record in the top flight and former star Rae is seeing a lot of positives in the way Steven Gerrard’s men play even though they had some close calls of late.

Rae stressed it is very difficult to go out and completely dominate every opponent they cross paths with throughout a whole campaign, but the ability to churn out results even when not playing at their best is where Rangers are showing their mental fortitude, in his view.

The ex-Ger added that this unwavering will to win was a quality that was missing at Ibrox for years, but the current squad have manifested and nurtured the determination to succeed against all odds under Gerrard, which is being reflected in their unbelievable consistency.

“The thing that is for me in terms of when you actually look at the results, there have been a lot of 1-0 wins of late and they had to win them ugly a lot of the times”, Rae told Rangers TV.

“A lot of times you are not going to be on the front foot in terms of overwhelming teams with wave after wave after wave.

“It is very difficult to do that throughout the course of the season.

“And the one thing they have found is a mentality that has not been here for years.

“They found a mentality to win games, see games out.

“Obviously, they dropped a couple of points last week but in the main over the course of 29 games, that is an unbelievable consistency.”

The Gers will turn their attention to continental football with a trip to Royal Antwerp coming up on Thursday in the Europa League and will be keen on maintaining their unbeaten record in Europe with a strong display in Belgium.