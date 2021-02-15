Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann has insisted that Roy Keane’s assessment of the Reds as bad champions is exaggerated and explained that he is not concerned about the club’s recent struggles.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have won just two of their last ten games and have dropped to fourth in the table, sitting 13 points behind Manchester City.

The Reds’ struggles to keep up with the title race just one year after being crowned champions has led Manchester United legend Keane to label them bad champions.

However, Anfield great Hamann is of the view that the Irishman’s criticism of Jurgen Klopp’s side is exaggerated and pointed out how the club have faced several issues, including injuries to defenders and a congested fixture schedule.

The German explained that any team would struggle to keep up their standards if the entire central defence was sidelined, but conceded that Thiago Alcantara should be doing better.

“Keane’s criticism is completely exaggerated“, Hamann told German outlet Sportbuzzer.

“No one basked in success in Liverpool, the problems can be explained.

“They are not only missing [Virgil] van Dijk but also Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

“If the entire central defence is injured, even Liverpool cannot bear it.

“Thiago should be pulling the strings, [but] he still seems like a fish out of water to me.

“Then there are the short breaks, the [matchday] dates.

“Freshness, dominance and impact are missing.“

Hamann went on to explain that he has no qualms over Liverpool’s recent issues as Klopp has already laid the foundation for long-lasting success at the club.

“In their heyday, they stole the air from opponents to breathe“, the German added.

“Right now they have to work very hard for every win.

“But I’m not really concerned about Liverpool.

“Jurgen Klopp has achieved great things, the foundation for lasting success is in place.“

Liverpool, who are currently on a three-game losing streak, will be hoping to regain their form when they return to Champions League action against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.