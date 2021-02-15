Fikayo Tomori lost his spot in the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard after the now former boss was left concerned about his level in training, according to The Athletic.

Tomori became an integral part to Lampard’s team during the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, but started to slip out of the picture.

The defender signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge in December 2019, following earning a regular starting spot, but then slipped out of Lampard’s first eleven for the remainder of season, playing only a bit part role with just six more Chelsea appearance to his name.

Tomori could not turn his fortunes around when the 2020/21 season kicked off and was heavily linked with exiting the club in the summer of 2020 on loan, ultimately leaving London for Serie A giants AC Milan last month on a temporary basis.

The centre-back appeared to have cemented his role in the senior squad prior to singing his new contact, but lost his place in Lampard’s team because he was not up to par in training which prompted his boss to drop him.

Additionally, the former Blues manager was not confident in Tomori’s aerial ability compared to the other centre-backs he had at his disposal.

Tomori has already made four appearances across all competitions for AC Milan since leaving England.

The Rossoneri have an option to buy Tomori for £25m, plus £5m in add-ons and it remains to be seen whether the defender will depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis come the summer.