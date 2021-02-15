Former Southampton star Dean Hammond has insisted that the Saints are capable of beating a resurgent Chelsea despite being on a six-game losing run in the league.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves at St. Mary’s on Sunday, taking their losing run in the Premier League to six games.

Southampton now face the risk of suffering their seventh league defeat in a row, with the side set to host Chelsea, who have regained form under Thomas Tuchel, this weekend.

Looking ahead to the game, former Saints captain Hammond has admitted that it will be a tough test for the hosts, especially on the back of a six-game losing streak, but is positive that they are still capable of inflicting defeat on the Blues.

Hammond went on to urge Hasenhuttl to use their FA Cup quarter-final game against Bournemouth to motivate the players and also expressed his desire to see Southampton replicate their first-half performance against Wolves this weekend.

“It is going to be another tough test, it really is, Chelsea are looking much better now under the new manager“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“It looks like they have got some life in them, belief back in them, but look, it is a home game and Southampton have shown this season that they can beat anyone, they really really can.

“Like the performance first half [against Wolves], they are going to have to repeat that because they were brilliant first half.

“Yes, we picked up on a few negatives today [Sunday; ed] but they were so good [in the] first half, it was fantastic to watch, it really really was.

“Now, against Chelsea, you are probably going to have to do that for 90 minutes, you are going to have to defend very, very well, so it is going to be a tough challenge, but one I’d like to think the players will be up for, they can put a reaction in, they have got a few weeks until the FA Cup game now.

“It is one of the things that the manager can use now, they used to in my day, if you are still in the FA Cup competition, if you had a big tie against a team in the FA Cup, the manager would use that to his advantage.

“Say, ‘Look, if you want to play in that team, you need to perform in the league, you need to put some results in, show him that you want to play in that FA Cup game.

“So, look, they have a lot of positives from today [Sunday; ed], unfortunately, we have lost the game, it will be a tough test against Chelsea, but one at home, Southampton could put a good performance in, they are very very capable of winning.“

Hammond will be hoping that Southampton can spring a surprise and put an end to their losing streak against Chelsea on Saturday.