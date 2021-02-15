Tottenham Hotspur loanee Juan Foyth has stressed his desire to help Villarreal reach next season’s Champions League.

The Argentine defender is on a season-long loan spell at Villarreal in La Liga as he seeks to enjoy regular first team football which eluded him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Villarreal suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at home against Real Betis on Sunday and have now slipped to nine points off the top four in La Liga.

Foyth is not giving up though and he is determined to do all he can to help Villarreal secure Champions League football for next season.

“It is what we want, we always look up”, Foyth was quoted as saying by Estadio Deportivo when asked about the Champions League.

And he insisted that if Villarreal “win two games in a row” then they will be right back in the thick of the top four scrap.

Villarreal have seen their form dip and have drawn four and lost one of their last five La Liga matches.

Unai Emery’s side have a break from La Liga action later this week when they take on Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League.