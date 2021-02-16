Aston Villa loan star Ally Samatta is facing a make-or-break spell at current club Fenerbahce with the Turkish giants set to take a key decision over his future over the coming weeks.

Samatta moved to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2020 on an initial loan deal from Premier League side Aston Villa, with the Super Lig outfit agreeing to make his move permanent at the end of the current season.

However, the Tanzania international has struggled to live up to his billing and has only registered four top flight strikes to his name so far this season in 17 outings.

Fenerbahce are not happy with Samatta’s goal return and are having second thoughts about the Aston Villa loanee’s quality.

And according to Turkish broadcaster ASpor, Fener are prepared to take key decisions over Samatta’s future based on his performances in the next 17 weeks.

It will be a make-or-break spell for the 28-year-old in Fenerbahce colours as the club are eyeing replacing him with another striker if he fails to make good his opportunities.

The hierarchy at Fenerbahce are ready to part ways with the Lions loan star in the summer window, provided they do not see any significant improvement from the player.

Samatta will be eyeing hitting his groove soon should he seek to turn his Fenerbahce career around.