Fixture: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 first leg this evening.

The first leg is being hosted in the Hungarian city of Budapest following travel restrictions to Germany; RB Leipzig had been due to host the first leg of the tie.

Liverpool are in a poor run of form and have slumped to three consecutive losses in the Premier League to slip out of the top four and raise question marks over whether they can qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds now switch their focus to this year’s edition and will want a good first leg result against a team sitting second in the Bundesliga standings, five points off league leaders Bayern Munich.

Naby Keita will not be involved this evening, despite returning to training following a hamstring injury.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs. In central defence, Jurgen Klopp picks Ozan Kabak and Jordan Henderson.

Further up the pitch Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones start, while Thiago Alcantara is also selected. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed, including Ben Davies and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs RB Leipzig

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, N Williams, Davies, Origi, Cain