Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has admitted that he has had interest from a number of clubs, but is happy to let his agent handle the situation.

Sissoko has established himself at Tottenham since joining the club in 2016 from Newcastle United, but the end of his contract in north London is drawing into view.

The midfielder’s current deal with Spurs runs out in 2023 and Sissoko is unsure if he is going to stay at the club beyond it.

Sissoko admits that he has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but is happy to leave his agent to deal with sides that would like to sign him as he focuses on Spurs.

“I do not know [if I will stay]. My contract ends in 2023. I could tell you yes, but we know that everything goes very quickly in football”, Sissoko told beIN Sports.

“I have to try to have the best possible season with my club.

“At the end of the year there is the European Championship and I hope to be there.

“Things outside, I let my agent take care of them.

“There have been calls from different clubs, but I remain focused on Tottenham.”

Sissoko is due to turn 32 years old in August and it remains to be seen if Tottenham want to keep him at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract in 2023.

He has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far this season.