Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy is prepared to put his emotions aside and make a practical decision about extending Gareth Bale’s stay with Spurs, according to Eurosport.

Levy pulled the strings to bring Bale back to Tottenham from Real Madrid last summer, seven years after he had left the club for the Spanish giants for a record fee.

Although the Spurs chairman succeeded in landing the winger on a season-long loan deal from Los Blancos, the reunion has not gone according to plan so far.

Bale has managed to score just four goals from 16 appearances across all competitions and has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Jose Mourinho’s team.

With Levy having a decision to make regarding the 31-year-old in the summer and the player not making the impact that he had envisaged, the Tottenham supremo is now prepared to put his emotions aside to make a practical choice.

Levy would still be willing to keep Bale at Tottenham beyond his loan contract, but only in the right circumstances.

If things do not go well between now and the end of the season, Levy is willing to put his desire to re-sign Bale and his fondness for the player aside to arrive at a logical conclusion regarding his future.

Spurs are looking to convince star players Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane to commit their futures to the club and it remains to be seen if they can afford Bale on their wage bill if the player fails to make a positive impact.